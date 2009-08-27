Electricity

Electricity is a major force of nature. In this section, you can learn how electricity works and what its potential uses are.

Physical Science / Electricity
 Light Pollution Is Stealing the Night

Nights on Earth are getting artificially brighter, bringing unintended consequences.

By Patrick J. Kiger Dec 5, 2017

Physical Science / Electricity
 Party Trick Breakdown: Why Do Balloons Stick to Hair?

Scientists have figured out why some objects stick more to each other. And it's a very cool trick.

By Alia Hoyt Sep 20, 2017

Physical Science / Electricity
 What is voltage?

Voltage is how we measure the difference in electric potential energy. Learn about what voltage is from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Physical Science / Electricity
 What are the different electrical insulators?

Electrical insulators are materials that don't conduct electricity because the electrons in the atoms of which they're made don't move around. Learn what the different electrical insulators are in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Physical Science / Electricity
 How to Read a Power Meter

You want to learn how to read the electric power meter in your home to see if the meter reader sent by the electric company was accurate. This article will teach you how to read a power meter.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Physical Science / Electricity
 How Faraday Cages Work

Modern society dances to an electrical beat, but sometimes, those powerful electrical fields get a bit out of control. Enter Faraday cages and their shielding action to save the day!

By Nathan Chandler

Physical Science / Electricity
 How are voltage surges and spikes different?

What happens when there's too much voltage? Learn about the difference between voltage surges and spikes from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Physical Science / Electricity
 How Electricity Works

Electricity completely surrounds us whether you're charging your cell phone or watching the sky light up during a violent thunderstorm. For most of us, modern life would be impossible without it, and the natural world relies on it.

By Marshall Brain, William Harris & Robert Lamb

Physical Science / Electricity
 How Gasoline Works

Without gasoline, the world as we know it would grind to a screeching halt. The U.S. alone consumes well over a hundred billion gallons of gasoline per year. Learn all about this vital fuel.

By Marshall Brain