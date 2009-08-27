Everything in the universe is comprised of matter. Check out these articles for a better understanding of matter and how it affects you.
Researchers have come up with the most precise determination of Planck's constant ever, making it possible to reframe the idea of what a kilogram even is.
Stanford University researchers for have for the first time observed the formation of a super-dense frozen water crystals called ice VII, which don't naturally exist on Earth.
Science is still working out exactly what makes frozen water so slippery, but there are a few intriguing theories.
How effective is fighting a wildfire with controlled fire?
For nearly 40 years, science has relied upon the Standard Model of particle physics to describe the universe. But now some are saying that it's time for a rewrite.
Scientists recently found that a little tender-loving TMS to a specific part of the brain could decrease the subject's belief in God, angels or heaven by a third.
Atoms: the building blocks of life and the universe. We're all made of these microscopic bits of matter, but how many does it take to make a complete human being? And exactly what kinds of atoms do we have inside us?
Wavelengths are used to measure the size of a wave. Learn about wavelengths in this article.
The basic structure of an atom is made up of neutrons, protons and electrons, and its atomic number is calculated by adding up the number of protons and neutrons in the atom's nucleus. Learn about the basic structure and the atomic number of an atom in this article.
Your eyes can only perceive things in the presence of light. Learn how the photoelectric effect supports the particle theory of light in this article.
What exactly is an atom? What is it made of? What does it look like? The pursuit of the structure of the atom has married many areas of chemistry and physics in perhaps one of the greatest contributions of modern science!