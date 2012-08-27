Big Thinkers

A few incredible individuals are responsible for some of the biggest innovations. Learn about those who changed the world by thinking outside the box.

Jerry Lawson Forever Changed the Video Game Industry
If you're a gamer, you've got Jerry Lawson to thank for inventing the first commercial home video game console with interchangeable game cartridges.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Eugenics Overshadows the Legacy of Scientific Genius Francis Galton
Galton was a pioneer in meteorology, psychology, statistics, biometrics, forensics and anthropology. But all of that is overshadowed by his promotion of and work on eugenics.

By Dave Roos

Jane Goodall: A Global Face for Global Peace
In her legendary 60-year career, Jane Goodall has made being an intrepid scientist, environmentalist, writer and teacher look easy.

By Jesslyn Shields

Atomic Bombs, Asteroids and JFK: The Wild Ideas of Physicist Luis Alvarez
Alvarez won the Nobel Prize for his work in particle physics. But he also created a detonator for atomic bombs, and even thought the U.S. should make a hydrogen bomb.

By Kate Kershner

LEGO 'Women of NASA' Set Honors Trailblazers in STEM
The set of pioneering real-life scientists beat out other fan proposals including "Voltron," "Star Wars" and "Spaceballs" characters.

By Jesslyn Shields

What device did Douglas Engelbart invent?
If this were trivia night, your team could probably summon this answer without breaking a sweat. But in true polymath style, Engelbart's signature invention is only part of his computer genius. Meet him.

By Nicholas Gerbis

How MacArthur 'Genius' Fellowships Work
Although the MacArthur Foundation never intended to promote them that way, the financial awards it doles out have come to be known as "genius" grants. How are the recipients chosen?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What computer defeated a champion chess player?
Human beings seem to love building machines that can beat us at our own game -- sometimes literally. How can chess computers vanquish human chess masters -- and which machine was the first to do so?

By Shanna Freeman

10 Nobel Laureates Whose Work Changed the World
Sure, Nobel Prize winners get money, a medal and bragging rights, but the rest of us often benefit from their accomplishments, too. Meet 10 of these game-changing people.

By Nathan Chandler

Who popularized the term 'virtual reality'?
The concept of virtual reality is nothing new, but we bet you didn't know that a quirky, math-loving, dreadlocked dude is famous for coining the term. Meet Jaron Lanier.

By Gerlinda Grimes

5 Technologists Who Have Benefited Humankind
Technology has paved the way for all sorts of changes in our world. These are five of the people behind some of the greatest technological changes to benefit humankind.

By John Perritano

Who is the 'Mother of the Internet'?
"Father of the Internet" is a term you might have heard, but does the Internet have a founding mother, too? Meet the engineer behind the moniker -- and find out what she thinks of the title.

By Shanna Freeman