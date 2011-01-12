New Inventions
New inventions are thought up all the time but very few of them are ever produced and sold. Capitalizing on a new invention requires a bit of know-how. In this section we'll examine how new inventions become new products.
Jerry Lawson Forever Changed the Video Game Industry
Eugenics Overshadows the Legacy of Scientific Genius Francis Galton
Jane Goodall: A Global Face for Global Peace
How That Creamy Chocolate Is Made
Barrels and Barrels of Aged Beer
HowStuffWorks: Candyland Comes Alive at Candytopia!
8 Everyday Items Originally Invented for People With Disabilities
How High-tech Fabrics Cool You Down When You Heat Up
Why Are Legal Pads Yellow?
Who Invented the Light Bulb? It Wasn't Just Edison
Meet the Man Who Invented Cool Whip, Tang and Pop Rocks
Louis Pasteur's 19th-century Medical Discoveries Are Still Saving Lives
Video Software System Syncs Lips to Other Languages
How Morse Code Works and Still Lives On in the Digital Age
Fantastic, Freaky and Futuristic: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
Revolutionary Camera Captures NASA's Most Powerful Rocket in Amazing Detail
How WISE Works
5 Green NASA Inventions
The Ultimate Downsize: Living in a Shipping Container Home
McDonald's French Fry Oil Anti-Frothing Agent May Cure Baldness
Recycling Stadium Urine as Turf Fertilizer Could Be a Golden Opportunity
Would Sonic the Hedgehog Be Able to Survive His Own Speed?
Database of 18,000 Retracted Scientific Papers Now Online
Sanctioned, Synthetic, Savory: Our Best Stories You Might Have Missed This Week
Lasers Shed Light on Why You Need to Close the Lid Before You Flush
The 'SnotBot' Drone Is Making Scientific Research Easier on Whales
Three Famous Hypotheses and How They Were Tested
Learn More
This is one 'supermaterial' that might actually live up to its hype. So what is graphene really, and why is it so versatile?
By Dave Roos
Magnets have always been solid, but scientists have now created a material that's both liquid and magnetic, able to change shape and adapt as necessary.
The pollution produced by cars, trucks and factories can be recycled as ink, cleaning the air of dangerous particulate matter and turning it into a useful product.
By Jim Marion
Advertisement
Robots are starting to show up in the restaurant industry, but their developers say they're designed to work alongside human workers, not replace them.
It's not quite a robot butler, but two companies hope their real-life appliances will cross one tedious laundry chore off your list.
Scientists have created a nano-sized anti-reflection film inspired by moths' eyes, potentially making electronic screens easier to read in bright sunlight.
With antimicrobial resistance a worldwide threat, researchers develop a new antibacterial dressing using the shells of crustaceans.
By Alia Hoyt
Advertisement
MIT has created a system capable of 3-D printing the basic structure of an entire building, cutting time and money costs — with an eye on Antarctica, and even Mars.
Swedish researchers have figured out how to take the color out of wood and make it 85 percent transparent. It's part of a trend of new see-through materials.
Dairy waste product gets second life as biogas in — where else? — France.
Got a great idea? Want to make sure no one else steals it and profits from it? Call a patent attorney as soon as you can -- after you do a little homework, that is.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
If you think you're on the brink of inventing the next big thing, you might need to protect your design and get a patent. But what does a patent do?
Even though it's not even really an application, filing a provisional patent application can give you a head start as you begin the process of protecting your invention.
By Jane McGrath
You don't have to be Thomas Edison to come up with a valuable invention. But you do have to be savvy enough to protect that invention if you want to make the money that you deserve from it. In other words, you need a patent.
By Jane McGrath
Patents are legal documents that protect your ideas and inventions, but in order to stake your claim, you first need to figure out what has already been patented. What does a patent search involve?
Advertisement
There's a lot at stake when it comes to developing and selling a great idea, which is why companies are always on guard against cases of patent infringement. When it occurs, they often wind up in court. But what is it exactly?
The difference between a marketable invention and an unusual paperweight can come down to whether the inventor has received a patent on a prized idea. But getting a patent is a tricky business. It's helpful to have the assistance of someone who knows the ins and outs of the process. Enter the patent agent.
By Thomas Moore
You're convinced you have a great, marketable idea, but you're also aware someone could steal the idea if you don't have a patent. It's time to investigate the process of protecting your invention.
By Thomas Moore
Because the definitions of ideas, expression, production and publication can get fuzzy, the difference between copyrights and patents might be a little confusing to some.