Biological warfare is the tactic of using poisonous substances to subdue or kill mass amounts of soldiers or civilians. Learn about various types of bio-weapons and the precautions being taken to minimize their impact.
It may make you run. It may make you throw up. It will definitely make you cry. It's tear gas, and it's no fun to be hit with.
The Vietnam War occurred decades ago, but one of its legacies lingers on in Vietnamese soil and the U.S. court system. How did this defoliant do so much damage?
A gas mask alone won't protect you if enemies lob this chemical weapon at you. Why did so many soldiers learn this the hard way during World War I?
Sure, llamas are our friends. But little did we know that these fuzzy, camel-like creatures might save us all should the End come in the form of a biological attack.
There have been several anthrax scares in the U.S. since 9/11. Find out where anthrax bacteria comes from, how it infects people and how doctors treat it.
The 2001 anthrax attacks, the first bioterrorist attacks in the United States, took five lives. Mail was stopped in several cities and it cost more than $1 billion to clean up the spores. So where does the U.S. stand if it's attacked again?