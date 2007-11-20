AMX-13 Light Tank Specifications
The French AMX-13 Light Tank was a true light tank used by many countries. Find specifications for the AMX-13 Light Tank below.
Date of service: 1952
Country: France
Type: Light Tank
Dimensions: Length, 4.88 m (16 ft); width, 2.5 m (8.2 ft); height, 2.3 m (7.5 ft)
Combat weight: 15,000 kg (16.5 tons)
Engine: SOFAM Model 8G x b 8-cylinder horizontally opposed gasoline or Detroit Diesel 6V-53T water-cooled turbocharged V-6 diesel or Baudouin 6F 11 SRY water-cooled turbocharged V-6 diesel
Armament: One 75mm main gun, or one 90mm main gun, or one 105mm main gun; two 7.5mm or 7.62mm NATO machine guns
Crew: 3
Speed: Gas: 60 km/h (37 mph) Diesel: 64 km/h (39 mph)
Range: Gas: 350-400 km (217-248 mi), Diesel: 550-600 km (341-372 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.65 m (2.1 ft)