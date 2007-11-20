The French AMX-13 Light Tank has been widely sold to at least 25 other nations, including El Salvador and Switzerland. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The French AMX-13 Light Tank was a true light tank used by many countries. Find specifications for the AMX-13 Light Tank below.

Date of service: 1952

Advertisement

Country: France

Type: Light Tank

Dimensions: Length, 4.88 m (16 ft); width, 2.5 m (8.2 ft); height, 2.3 m (7.5 ft)

Combat weight: 15,000 kg (16.5 tons)

Engine: SOFAM Model 8G x b 8-cylinder horizontally opposed gasoline or Detroit Diesel 6V-53T water-cooled turbocharged V-6 diesel or Baudouin 6F 11 SRY water-cooled turbocharged V-6 diesel

Armament: One 75mm main gun, or one 90mm main gun, or one 105mm main gun; two 7.5mm or 7.62mm NATO machine guns

Crew: 3

Speed: Gas: 60 km/h (37 mph) Diesel: 64 km/h (39 mph)

Range: Gas: 350-400 km (217-248 mi), Diesel: 550-600 km (341-372 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.65 m (2.1 ft)

For more information about tanks and the military, see: