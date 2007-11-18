The T-72 Main Battle Tank was a more sophisticated version of the earlier T-64. It was powered by a 12-cylinder engine capable of burning a variety of fuels. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The heavily armored T-72 Main Battle Tank was the workhorse of Soviet tanks until the collapse of the Soviet Union. Below are specifications for the T-72 Main Battle Tank.

Date of service: 1977

Advertisement

Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 6.9 m (22.6 ft); width, 3.6 m (11.8 ft); height, 2.37 m (7.7 ft)

Combat weight: 41,000 kg (45.2 tons)

Engine: 12-cylinder diesel 780 horsepower

Armament: One 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun; one 7.62mm PKT machine gun; one 12.7mm DShKM machine gun

Crew: 3

Speed: 60 km/h (37 mph)

Range: 480 km (298 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

To learn more about historical tanks, check out: