T-72 Main Battle Tank Specifications
The heavily armored T-72 Main Battle Tank was the workhorse of Soviet tanks until the collapse of the Soviet Union. Below are specifications for the T-72 Main Battle Tank.
Date of service: 1977
Country: Union of Soviet Socialist Republics
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 6.9 m (22.6 ft); width, 3.6 m (11.8 ft); height, 2.37 m (7.7 ft)
Combat weight: 41,000 kg (45.2 tons)
Engine: 12-cylinder diesel 780 horsepower
Armament: One 125mm 2A46 smoothbore main gun; one 7.62mm PKT machine gun; one 12.7mm DShKM machine gun
Crew: 3
Speed: 60 km/h (37 mph)
Range: 480 km (298 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)
