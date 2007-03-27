How the U.S. Marines Work

|
Photo courtesy of the The U.S. Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps logo
In this article we'll look at why there is a Marine Corps, how it's structured, the history behind the Corps, how to join, life inside, and leaving.
Marine Corps Purpose
The modern Marine Corps is focused on “force projection;” specifically, the projection of U.S. military power from Navy ships onto hostile landing areas. Marines have spearheaded amphibious assaults and gained footholds for American troops throughout U.S. history. They secure or set up advance bases from which the Army and Air Force can operate. In addition, the Marines can be used for “other duties as the President may direct,” according to the 1834 Marine Corps Law. The Marines operate in a state of readiness for combat unmatched by units in other military branches. A Marine unit has everything it needs to leap right into combat, including logistical support and close air support. Plus, the Marines keep units stationed on Navy ships that are “on float” around the world. That puts them closer to potential trouble spots than troops stationed in the United States
Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marines/Photographer Lance Cpl. Lucian Friel
An amphibious assault vehicle during ship operation training.
The “as the President may direct” portion of the Marine Corps’ job description puts them in quite a few non-amphibious situations, including combat far from beaches, running security detail on some Navy ships (originally the Corps’ primary function), protecting U.S. embassies as well as the White House, and transporting the president and vice president in Marine helicopters.