The design of the Chieftain Main Battle Tank emphasized firepower and protection, but at the cost of mobility. Still, this British tank has been purchased and used by various countries. Find specifications for the Chieftain Main Battle Tank below.
Date of service: 1963
Country: Great Britain
Type: Main Battle Tank
Dimensions: Length, 7.52 m (24.7 ft); width, 3.33 m (10.1 ft); height, 2.90 m (9.5 ft)
Combat weight: 55,000 kg (60.6 tons)
Engine: Leyland L60 No. 4, Mk 8A
Armament: One 120mm 55-caliber L115A rifled gun; two 7.62mm NATO machine guns, coaxial and antiaircraft; one 12.7mm ranging machine gun
Crew: 4
Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)
Range: 500 km (300 mi)
Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)