More than 1,900 Chieftain Main Battle Tanks were built in the United Kingdom, 900 for British forces and the remainder for several other countries. ©2007 Publications International, Ltd.

The design of the Chieftain Main Battle Tank emphasized firepower and protection, but at the cost of mobility. Still, this British tank has been purchased and used by various countries. Find specifications for the Chieftain Main Battle Tank below.

Date of service: 1963

Country: Great Britain

Type: Main Battle Tank

Dimensions: Length, 7.52 m (24.7 ft); width, 3.33 m (10.1 ft); height, 2.90 m (9.5 ft)

Combat weight: 55,000 kg (60.6 tons)

Engine: Leyland L60 No. 4, Mk 8A

Armament: One 120mm 55-caliber L115A rifled gun; two 7.62mm NATO machine guns, coaxial and antiaircraft; one 12.7mm ranging machine gun

Crew: 4

Speed: 48 km/h (30 mph)

Range: 500 km (300 mi)

Obstacle/grade performance: 0.9 m (3 ft)

